Sahib Alakbarov praises Azerbaijan’s roads after third stage of “Baku-Khankendi” race

Sahib Alakbarov, the first vice-president of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation and chairman of the organising committee, has praised the organisation and infrastructure of the “Baku-Khankendi” international cycling race following the completion of the third stage.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Alakbarov said both local organisers and foreign participants had highly rated the quality of Azerbaijan’s roads during the competition.

“We successfully completed the third stage as well. I feel like I am in the most beautiful country in the world,” Alakbarov said.

“The roads in Azerbaijan are magnificent. Everything from Gabala to Mingachevir was organised at a very high level. This is not only my opinion, but also the opinion of our foreign guests.”

The third stage of the race covered a 162.9-kilometre route between Gabala and Mingachevir and forms part of the five-stage UCI 2.1 category event.

The competition has brought together 24 teams representing 20 countries, with a total prize fund exceeding €50,000. The tournament will conclude on 14 May, with the final stage scheduled to take place in Khankendi.

The “Baku-Khankendi” race has become one of Azerbaijan’s major international sporting projects, aiming to strengthen the country’s presence in global cycling and promote different regions through sport.

Araz Khalilli