12 May 2026
EN

Gleb Syritsa warns rivals ahead of decisive stages in “Baku-Khankendi” race

Cycling
News
12 May 2026 14:38
42
Gleb Syritsa warns rivals ahead of decisive stages in “Baku-Khankendi” race

Gleb Syritsa has warned that the most difficult stages of the “Baku-Khankendi” international cycling race are still to come after claiming victory in the third stage of the competition, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to journalists after his win, the Russian rider from the Astana Qazaqstan Team admitted that his team had deliberately tried to conserve energy ahead of the final stages of the race.

“We still have two very difficult stages ahead of us”, Syritsa said.

“That is why we tried to save our strength and let the other teams do more of the work. This evening we will receive instructions regarding the next stages. We conserved our energy because if we use our full power, it will become very difficult for everyone else.”

Syritsa won the third stage from Gabala to Mingachevir, covering the 162.9-kilometre route in 3 hours, 26 minutes and 43 seconds.

Earlier in the race, Astana rider Yevgeniy Fedorov won the second stage between Baku and Ismayilli, while Belarusian cyclist Aleksey Shnirko of China’s “Li-Ning Star” team claimed victory in the opening Baku-Sumgayit stage.

The UCI 2.1 category event features 24 teams from 20 countries and carries a prize fund of more than €50,000. The five-stage race will conclude on 14 May, with the final stage taking place in Khankendi.

Araz Khalilli

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Sahib Alakbarov praises Azerbaijan’s roads after third stage of “Baku-Khankendi” race
15:07
Cycling

Sahib Alakbarov praises Azerbaijan’s roads after third stage of “Baku-Khankendi” race

The organising committee chairman said international participants were impressed by the standard of infrastructure during the cycling event
Gleb Syritsa wins third stage of “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO
13:31
Cycling

Gleb Syritsa wins third stage of “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO

The Astana rider claimed victory on the 162.9-kilometre route from Gabala to Mingachevir as the international event continued across Azerbaijan
Arne Santi: “Strong crosswinds made things difficult for us at the beginning of the race”
11 May 23:37
Cycling

Arne Santi: “Strong crosswinds made things difficult for us at the beginning of the race” - VIDEO

Belgian rider shared his impressions after the second stage of the “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race

Alexander Vinokourov praises organization of the “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race
11 May 17:59
Cycling

Alexander Vinokourov praises organization of the “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race

The Olympic champion highlighted the atmosphere, safety measures and growing interest of children in the sport during the UCI event in Azerbaijan

Yevgeniy Fedorov praises team effort after victory in second stage of the “Baku-Khankendi” race
11 May 16:47
Cycling

Yevgeniy Fedorov praises team effort after victory in second stage of the “Baku-Khankendi” race

The Astana rider admitted the mountainous route proved one of the toughest tests of the competition so far

Kazakhstan’s Yevgeniy Fedorov wins demanding second stage of the “Baku-Khankendi” race - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO
11 May 13:31
Cycling

Kazakhstan’s Yevgeniy Fedorov wins demanding second stage of the “Baku-Khankendi” race - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO

The riders covered more than 193 kilometres from Sea Breeze to Ismayilli during one of the toughest stages of the UCI event

Most read

Final El Clasico of the season: Barcelona on the brink of the title as Real Madrid sink into crisis – İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW
9 May 17:16
Football

Final El Clasico of the season: Barcelona on the brink of the title as Real Madrid sink into crisis – İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW

Matchweek 35 of La Liga brings a potentially decisive showdown in the Spanish title race
Vinicius responds to Barcelona fans with Champions League gesture during El Clasico
11 May 11:31
World football

Vinicius responds to Barcelona fans with Champions League gesture during El Clasico

The Real Madrid winger reacted after being booed throughout the La Liga clash at Camp Nou

Dana White calls UFC press conference clash “clown behaviour”
11 May 14:47
MMA

Dana White calls UFC press conference clash “clown behaviour”

The UFC president reacted after a heated confrontation involving Josh Hokit and Ilia Topuria at the “UFC White House - Freedom 250” event

Ukraine return to Ice Hockey World Championship elite division for first time since 2007
9 May 17:50
Winter sports

Ukraine return to Ice Hockey World Championship elite division for first time since 2007

Promotion secured after Poland’s overtime defeat to Lithuania in decisive final-round match