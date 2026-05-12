Gleb Syritsa warns rivals ahead of decisive stages in “Baku-Khankendi” race

Gleb Syritsa has warned that the most difficult stages of the “Baku-Khankendi” international cycling race are still to come after claiming victory in the third stage of the competition, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to journalists after his win, the Russian rider from the Astana Qazaqstan Team admitted that his team had deliberately tried to conserve energy ahead of the final stages of the race.

“We still have two very difficult stages ahead of us”, Syritsa said.

“That is why we tried to save our strength and let the other teams do more of the work. This evening we will receive instructions regarding the next stages. We conserved our energy because if we use our full power, it will become very difficult for everyone else.”

Syritsa won the third stage from Gabala to Mingachevir, covering the 162.9-kilometre route in 3 hours, 26 minutes and 43 seconds.

Earlier in the race, Astana rider Yevgeniy Fedorov won the second stage between Baku and Ismayilli, while Belarusian cyclist Aleksey Shnirko of China’s “Li-Ning Star” team claimed victory in the opening Baku-Sumgayit stage.

The UCI 2.1 category event features 24 teams from 20 countries and carries a prize fund of more than €50,000. The five-stage race will conclude on 14 May, with the final stage taking place in Khankendi.

Araz Khalilli