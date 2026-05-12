Third stage of “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race gets under way - PHOTO/VIDEO

Riders are tackling a 162.9-kilometre route from Gabala to Mingachevir as the international multi-stage race continues across Azerbaijan.

The third stage of the “Baku-Khankendi” international cycling race has officially started today, with riders setting off from Gabala and heading towards Mingachevir on a 162.9-kilometre route, as reported by İdman.Biz.

The competition, held under the Union Cycliste Internationale’s 2.1 category, has brought together 24 teams representing 20 countries. The race is regarded as one of the most significant cycling events currently taking place in the region and features a total prize fund exceeding €50,000.

Kazakhstan’s Yevgeniy Fedorov claimed victory in the second stage from Baku to Ismayilli, while Belarusian rider Aleksey Shnirko of China’s “Li-Ning Star” team won the opening stage between Baku and Sumgayit.

The five-stage event will conclude on 14 May, with the final stage scheduled to finish in the city of Khankendi. Organisers view the race as part of Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to strengthen its profile in international cycling and expand major sporting events across different regions of the country.

Araz Khalilli