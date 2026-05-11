11 May 2026
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Kazakhstan’s Yevgeniy Fedorov wins demanding second stage of the “Baku-Khankendi” race - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO

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11 May 2026 13:31
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Kazakhstan’s Yevgeniy Fedorov wins demanding second stage of the “Baku-Khankendi” race - UPDATED + PHOTO/VIDEO

Yevgeniy Fedorov claimed victory in the second stage of the international “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race held in Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the riders started from the Sea Breeze resort area before passing through Shamakhi and finishing in Ismayilli after covering a distance of 193.3 kilometres.

Swiss cyclist Alexandre Balmer finished in second place on a stage widely regarded as one of the most difficult of the race due to its mountainous profile. The route included three mountain climbs and two sprint classifications, testing both endurance and tactical discipline.

The opening stage of the competition had earlier been won by Belarusian rider Alexey Shnirko from the Chinese team Li-Ning Star.

The “Baku-Khankendi” race is being held under the 2.1 category of the Union Cycliste Internationale calendar and features 24 teams representing 20 countries. The five-stage competition carries a prize fund exceeding €50,000 and will conclude on 14 May.

The final stage is scheduled to take place in Khankendi. Organisers say the event aims to contribute to the development of cycling in Azerbaijan, demonstrate the country’s ability to host major international sporting competitions and draw attention to the liberated territories.

09:36

The second stage of the international "Baku-Khankendi" cycling race will take place today, with competitors facing a demanding 193.2-kilometre route across Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the stage will begin in Baku before passing through Shamakhi and concluding in Ismayilli, offering riders a mix of flat sections and more challenging terrain in the country’s central regions.

Belarusian cyclist Alexey Shnirko, representing the Chinese team Li-Ning Star, heads into the second day of the "Baku-Khankendi" race in the leader’s jersey after winning the opening stage on Sunday.

The race holds UCI 2.1 status under the Union Cycliste Internationale calendar and has attracted 24 teams from 20 countries, underlining Azerbaijan’s growing ambitions as a host of international sporting events.

Organisers confirmed that the five-stage "Baku-Khankendi" race carries a prize fund exceeding €50,000 and will conclude on 14 May in Khankendi. The final stage is expected to draw particular attention as Azerbaijan continues to use major sporting events to showcase infrastructure development and promote the country’s recently restored territories.

The "Baku-Khankendi" race is also being positioned as part of wider efforts to develop cycling in Azerbaijan and strengthen the nation’s presence on the international sporting calendar.

Araz Khalilli

Idman.Biz
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