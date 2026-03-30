30 March 2026
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Azerbaijan youth cycling team gain valuable experience at Kazakhstan Cup

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30 March 2026 10:46
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Azerbaijan youth cycling team gain valuable experience at Kazakhstan Cup

Azerbaijan’s junior road cycling team took part in the multi-day Kazakhstan Cup held in Kyzylorda from 25 to 29 March, testing themselves against a strong international field, Idman.Biz reports.

The squad, featuring Nihad Khudoyev, Chingiz Isayev, Rahim Nagiyev, Hasan Zeynalov and Murad Nadirov, competed under the guidance of head coach Elchin Gasimov. Over five days of racing, the Azerbaijani riders lined up alongside U-23 and elite cyclists, gaining important exposure at a higher competitive level.

Rahim Nagiyev delivered the team’s best overall result, finishing 35th among around 100 participants, while Nihad Khudoyev placed 40th. Although the team did not reach the podium, the event provided a crucial opportunity for development and experience against more established riders.

Participation in such international competitions remains a key step in preparing Azerbaijan’s young cyclists for future challenges, as the federation continues to focus on long-term progress and integration into the broader competitive circuit.

Idman.Biz
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