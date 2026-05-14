14 May 2026
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Josh Burnett wins “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race after final-stage victory

Cycling
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14 May 2026 14:35
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Josh Burnett wins “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race after final-stage victory

The international “Baku-Khankendi” cycling race has concluded in Azerbaijan, with New Zealand rider Josh Burnett of Burgos Burpellet BH claiming overall victory.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Burnett finished the five-stage race with an aggregate time of 19 hours, 6 minutes and 43 seconds. His triumph in the fifth stage on the Tartar-Khankendi route proved decisive in the battle for the general classification.

Henok Mulubrhan of XDS Astana Team finished second overall, just three seconds behind the winner. Alexander Balmer of Solution Tech NIPPO Rali completed the podium, seven seconds off Burnett’s time.

Mulubrhan also topped the points classification with 75 points. Christian David Pita finished second with 67 points, while Eric Antonio Fagundez took third place with 66 points.

In the mountains classification, Lennert Teugels of Tarteletto-Isorex was the winner with 20 points. Burnett placed second with 17 points, followed by David Delgado on 15 points.

The youth classification was won by Iker Gomez of Equipo Kern Pharma. Franciszek Matuszewski and Antoni Muryj also finished inside the top three.

The team classification was won by Burgos Burpellet BH with a total time of 57 hours, 21 minutes and 03 seconds. Bardiani CSF 7 Saber finished second, 12 seconds behind, while Equipo Kern Pharma completed the top three, 1 minute and 24 seconds back.

The fifth and final stage was also won by Burnett, with Mulubrhan finishing second and Eric Antonio Fagundez taking third. The race brought together international teams across several regions of Azerbaijan and ended in Khankendi.

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