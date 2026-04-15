Teams confirmed for Baku-Khankendi cycling race in Azerbaijan

The full list of teams set to compete in the Baku-Khankendi cycling race has been confirmed, with 25 squads from across the world scheduled to take part in one of Azerbaijan’s sporting events of the year, Idman.Biz reports.

Alongside the Azerbaijan national team, several well-known continental outfits will be on the старт list, including Astana and Team Vino from Kazakhstan, Equipo Kern Pharma and Burgos Burpellet BH from Spain, Bardiani CSF 7 Saber and Solution Tech NIPPO Rali from Italy, as well as Turkish sides Spor Toto and MBB Continental.

The international field will also feature teams from Asia, Europe, Africa and South America, underlining the global appeal of the race. Among them are Li Ning Star (China), Terengganu (Malaysia), Anicolor/Campicarn (Portugal), Roojai Insurance Winspace (Thailand), Team Medellin (Colombia), Quick Pro (Estonia), Madar Pro (Algeria), Mazowsze Serce Polski (Poland), Tarteletto-Isorex (Belgium), Victoria Sports (Philippines), REMBE rad-net (Germany), Universe (Netherlands), EuroCyclingTrips-CCN (Guam), 7 Saber Uzbekistan, Sidi Ali (Morocco) and ASC Monsters (Indonesia).

Some countries will be represented by more than one team, adding further depth to the competition. The race, which begins on 10 May, will run over five days and is expected to attract significant international attention as Azerbaijan continues to position itself as a host of major sporting events.

The Baku-Khankendi race marks a notable return of high-level cycling to the region and is seen as an important step in developing the sport locally while showcasing the country on the global stage.