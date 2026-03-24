24 March 2026
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Azerbaijan’s multi-day road cycling national cup concludes with emerging talents on display

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24 March 2026 11:42
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Azerbaijan’s multi-day road cycling national cup concludes with emerging talents on display

Azerbaijan’s multi-day National Cup in road cycling has come to a successful conclusion, bringing together riders from various age groups and showcasing the depth of emerging talent in the country, İdman.Biz reports.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the competition featured individual time trials, criterium races and group races, offering a comprehensive test for both young prospects and elite riders. The event is part of Azerbaijan’s broader effort to develop cycling at grassroots and national levels, with increasing attention being paid to youth development in recent years.

In the youngest girls’ category (2011–2014), Elenika Valizade claimed victory in the individual time trial, ahead of Suvar Isayeva and Amina Jafarova. In the older girls’ group (2008–2009), Maryam Huseynova took gold, with Nazrin Isbandiyarova and Sevinc Sultanzade completing the podium.

Among boys, Abdurrakhman Rafiyev won in the 2012–2014 category, while Raul Mahmudov topped the standings among riders born in 2010–2011. Rahim Nagiyev secured first place in the youth category (2008–2009), underlining his strong form.

In the elite U-23 men’s criterium race, Musa Mikayilzade emerged as the winner, also confirming his dominance by finishing first in the group race. Other notable winners across disciplines included Chingiz Isayev, Nihad Akbarov and Ravan Amirli in the criterium events, while several young riders also impressed in the group races.

Overall, the National Cup delivered competitive racing across all categories and served as an important platform for identifying future stars of Azerbaijani cycling, as the federation continues to build a stronger presence in international competitions.

Idman.Biz
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