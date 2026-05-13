13 May 2026
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Turkish cyclist Ahmet Orken praises atmosphere of "Baku-Khankendi" race - VIDEO

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13 May 2026 11:59
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Turkish cyclist Ahmet Orken praises atmosphere of "Baku-Khankendi" race - VIDEO

Turkish cyclist Ahmet Orken has praised the atmosphere and organisation of the international "Baku-Khankendi" cycling race, describing it as an honour to compete in Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, the "Spor Toto" rider recalled that he had previously raced in Azerbaijan back in 2017 and expressed his admiration for the support shown by spectators throughout this year’s event.

“It is a great source of pride for us to compete on the roads of brotherly Azerbaijan,” Orken said. “We see so many spectators along the routes and that makes us very happy. The support from our Azerbaijani brothers creates a truly special atmosphere.”

The experienced rider also highlighted the emotional impact of seeing Turkish and Azerbaijani flags together across different regions visited during the race.

“It is a great honour for us to be here and compete. Seeing the flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan side by side in different regions is something very special. Both the riders and technical staff enjoy this enormously,” he added.

Orken noted that the peloton had already faced several demanding stages during the multi-day event, particularly on routes passing through historical areas and mountainous terrain.

“We rode through very difficult courses. It was especially interesting to pass through historic districts, streets and cities. We were very happy to have this experience,” the Turkish cyclist said.

He also warned that the race’s concluding stages would provide an even greater challenge for the riders.

“Overall, this year’s stages are really difficult. Especially tomorrow’s final stage will be extremely tough,” Orken stated.

The UCI 2.1 category "Baku-Khankendi" race has brought together teams from 20 countries and is regarded as one of the biggest international cycling events held in Azerbaijan in recent years.

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