28 April 2026
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Baku Marathon 2026 attracts 25,000 participants ahead of landmark race

Athletics
News
28 April 2026 17:13
30
Baku Marathon 2026 attracts 25,000 participants ahead of landmark race

International field and full marathon distance highlight Azerbaijan’s growing presence in global running

Baku Marathon 2026 is set to take place this Sunday with 25,000 participants registered, marking one of the largest editions in the event’s history.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the race is organised on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and continues to draw increasing international attention. Alongside Azerbaijani runners, participants from countries including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey and Ukraine will compete.

The marathon has also retained its inclusive character, with individuals with disabilities and participants with Down syndrome once again taking part, underlining the event’s social importance as well as its sporting appeal.

This year’s race comes against the backdrop of a record-breaking performance at the London Marathon on 26 April, where Kenya’s Sebastian Sawe reportedly set a new world record with a time of 1:59:30, while Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa won the women’s race in 2:15:41. The global spotlight on long-distance running is expected to add further significance to the Baku event.

For the first time, the Baku Marathon will feature a full 42 km distance, with the старт set at the State Flag Square and the finish line located in the Sea Breeze area. Both men’s and women’s races will see competitors battle for podium positions, as the event continues to grow in scale and prestige.

Idman.Biz
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