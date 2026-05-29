29 May 2026
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More than 800 runners take part in mass race in Gusar - PHOTO

Athletics
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29 May 2026 13:37
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More than 800 runners take part in mass race in Gusar

A mass athletics race titled “To the Summit” was held in Azerbaijan’s Gusar district, attracting more than 800 sports enthusiasts.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the event was organised through a joint initiative of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Executive Authority of the Gusar district and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation.

Participants competed over an 11-kilometre distance in one of the largest regional running events staged in the country this year.

In the women’s category for athletes aged over 22, Nazrin Garibova claimed first place after finishing ahead of 145 competitors.

In the 15-22 age category, Nabiyulla Galabaghiyev secured second place among 131 participants, while Abel Ismikhanov crossed the line in third.

The event was aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle and increasing public interest in athletics across Azerbaijan’s regions. Organisers also highlighted the growing popularity of mass participation sporting events outside the capital Baku.

Idman.Biz
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