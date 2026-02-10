Azerbaijan sprinter Lamiya Valiyeva sets national 200m record indoors

Azerbaijani sprinter Lamiya Valiyeva has set a new national record in the women’s 200 metres, producing a landmark performance at the 42nd Azerbaijan Indoor Athletics Championships.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, Valiyeva covered the distance in 24.60 seconds, the fastest time ever recorded by an Azerbaijani athlete in this event.

The race was one of the highlights of the national indoor championships, which serve as an important platform for assessing form ahead of upcoming international competitions. Valiyeva’s performance underlined her progress and growing consistency at sprint distances.

National records in indoor athletics are seen as a key indicator of development, particularly during the winter season, when athletes focus on speed and technical refinement. Valiyeva’s result marks a significant milestone for Azerbaijani women’s sprinting and places her among the country’s standout performers in recent years.