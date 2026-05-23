23 May 2026
EN

Australian teenager completes marathon while pulling a car

Athletics
News
23 May 2026 17:11
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Australian teenager completes marathon while pulling a car

Sam Flannery, a 19-year-old runner from Australia, has made headlines after completing a marathon while pulling a car behind him.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Flannery covered the full 42-kilometre distance while dragging a vehicle weighing approximately 1,300 kilograms, securing his place in the record books with the remarkable feat.

The young athlete completed the challenge in 7 hours, 46 minutes and 42 seconds.

However, Flannery said the event was about far more than sporting achievement. The Australian launched a campaign focused on youth mental health under the slogan “You Are Not Alone”.

The initiative quickly gained public attention and raised around $7,000 in charitable donations within a single day.

Extreme endurance challenges have increasingly become a platform for athletes and influencers to draw attention to social causes, particularly mental health awareness among young people. Flannery’s achievement combined physical endurance with a message of emotional support and solidarity.

The teenager’s unusual marathon effort has since spread widely across social media, with many users praising both the athletic challenge and the campaign’s message.

Idman.Biz
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