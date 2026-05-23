Australian teenager completes marathon while pulling a car

Sam Flannery, a 19-year-old runner from Australia, has made headlines after completing a marathon while pulling a car behind him.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Flannery covered the full 42-kilometre distance while dragging a vehicle weighing approximately 1,300 kilograms, securing his place in the record books with the remarkable feat.

The young athlete completed the challenge in 7 hours, 46 minutes and 42 seconds.

However, Flannery said the event was about far more than sporting achievement. The Australian launched a campaign focused on youth mental health under the slogan “You Are Not Alone”.

The initiative quickly gained public attention and raised around $7,000 in charitable donations within a single day.

Extreme endurance challenges have increasingly become a platform for athletes and influencers to draw attention to social causes, particularly mental health awareness among young people. Flannery’s achievement combined physical endurance with a message of emotional support and solidarity.

The teenager’s unusual marathon effort has since spread widely across social media, with many users praising both the athletic challenge and the campaign’s message.