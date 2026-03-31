Iran weigh fate of domestic football league amid ongoing conflict

Iran’s Professional Football League is working on plans to resume the domestic championship, which has been suspended due to the current situation in the country.

As reported by İdman.Biz, league secretary Mohammadreza Keshvarifard clarified that consultations are ongoing, with an extended webinar meeting scheduled for next week. The session will involve league officials, representatives of the Football Federation and general managers of Premier League clubs.

The main topic of discussion will be the selection of provinces capable of hosting matches at neutral venues. A final decision on the restart of the season will be made after all technical and operational details are agreed with Football Federation president Mehdi Taj.

Among the priority locations under consideration are the provinces of Kerman, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, Mazandaran and Fars. Stadiums in Kerman and Sirjan, home to Gol Gohar and Mes Kerman, meet AFC standards, while Mashhad’s Imam Reza Stadium is regarded as one of the best in the country.

Central regions such as Yazd and northern areas along the Caspian Sea are also viewed as relatively safe zones for hosting matches. The final list of host cities will depend on security assessments, as well as the ability of local infrastructure to accommodate all 16 Premier League teams at once.

The 2025-26 season was officially suspended in late February, and discussions have intensified in recent days about relocating the remaining fixtures to unaffected regions in order to complete the campaign within a limited timeframe. Currently, Persepolis and Esteghlal occupy the top positions in the standings, but uncertainty over venues remains the key obstacle to restarting the league.