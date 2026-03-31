31 March 2026
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Mbappe’s relationship in spotlight as Exposito’s video fuels split rumours

Football
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31 March 2026 14:30
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Mbappe’s relationship in spotlight as Exposito’s video fuels split rumours

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has found himself at the centre of renewed speculation over his personal life after a viral social media post by Spanish actress Ester Exposito.

According to İdman.Biz, Exposito shared a video in which she appeared enjoying close and playful moments with a male friend. The footage quickly gained millions of views and triggered widespread discussion in Spanish and international media.

The video has intensified rumours that Mbappe and Exposito may have ended their relationship, with many outlets questioning whether the couple have gone their separate ways. The pair had reportedly been together for some time but chose to keep their relationship largely out of the public eye.

As of now, neither Mbappe nor Exposito has issued any official statement addressing the speculation, leaving the situation open to interpretation.

Mbappe, who remains one of the biggest stars in world football following his move to Real Madrid, is no stranger to media attention, though he has typically kept his private life away from the spotlight.

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