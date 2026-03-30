30 March 2026
EN

Javadov ahead of Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match: “Even the weather feels right for a win”

Football
News
30 March 2026 14:17
20
Javadov ahead of Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match: “Even the weather feels right for a win”

Azerbaijan’s national football team will face Sierra Leone today in their second match of the FIFA Series 2026, with the game set to take place in Sumgayit.

The hosts come into the fixture on the back of a convincing victory over Saint Lucia, which ended a long winless run and provided a timely boost in confidence. However, Sierra Leone are widely viewed as a stronger and more competitive opponent, offering a sterner test for the home side.

Former Azerbaijan forward Vagif Javadov shared his expectations in a comment to Idman.Biz, expressing optimism ahead of the match. Now working as head coach of Sumqayit’s reserve team, Javadov earned over 50 caps for the national side during his playing career.

“After the big win over Saint Lucia, the team finally broke a long winless streak. Of course, Sierra Leone are a more serious opponent, but that will make the game more interesting”, he said. “I am hopeful of a victory - even the weather today feels right for a win”.

Javadov also highlighted the importance of fan support, suggesting that a larger crowd could play a key role in helping the team build on their previous result. “I am sure there will be more fans in the stands this time. The team needs strong backing from the ‘12th man’ to consolidate the success of the first match,” he added.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:00 local time at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium, which has a capacity of over 15,000 spectators.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Iran FA appeals to FIFA after damage to football infrastructure
15:49
Football

Iran FA appeals to FIFA after damage to football infrastructure

Federation cites destruction following military strikes, including impact on Azadi Stadium
Houston Dynamo prospect Kerimov open to representing Azerbaijan
12:46
Football

Houston Dynamo prospect Kerimov open to representing Azerbaijan

Teenage goalkeeper with Azerbaijani roots expresses desire to join national team
Gerrard names Olise among contenders to replace Salah at Liverpool
12:04
World football

Gerrard names Olise among contenders to replace Salah at Liverpool

Former captain urges club to target proven quality after Egyptian’s expected exit
Deschamps fumes over tackle on Olise in France’s win over Colombia
10:05
World football

Deschamps fumes over tackle on Olise in France’s win over Colombia

France boss criticises lack of VAR after dangerous challenge in friendly
Tottenham step up talks with De Zerbi over head coach role
09:30
World football

Tottenham step up talks with De Zerbi over head coach role

Italian tactician emerges as leading candidate after leaving Marseille
Toral Bayramov: “We earned a deserved victory” as Azerbaijan hit six in FIFA Series clash
28 March 17:59
Football

Toral Bayramov: “We earned a deserved victory” as Azerbaijan hit six in FIFA Series clash

Defender reflects on record 6:1 win over Saint Lucia and challenging weather conditions

Most read

Manchester United target Sandro Tonali as midfield rebuild gathers pace
28 March 10:50
World football

Manchester United target Sandro Tonali as midfield rebuild gathers pace

City also enter race for Newcastle star amid growing transfer interest

Conor McGregor responds to pay-per-view debate with bold claim
28 March 11:36
MMA

Conor McGregor responds to pay-per-view debate with bold claim

Former UFC champion insists his last fight outperformed recent events combined

Tofiq Musayev secures first UFC victory
29 March 06:29
MMA

Tofiq Musayev secures first UFC victory - VIDEO

Azerbaijani fighter wins by unanimous decision in Seattle

Mircea Lucescu becomes oldest national team coach in history
28 March 14:40
World football

Mircea Lucescu becomes oldest national team coach in history

Romania boss sets record at 80 years and 7 months despite play-off defeat to Turkey