Javadov ahead of Azerbaijan vs Sierra Leone match: “Even the weather feels right for a win”

Azerbaijan’s national football team will face Sierra Leone today in their second match of the FIFA Series 2026, with the game set to take place in Sumgayit.

The hosts come into the fixture on the back of a convincing victory over Saint Lucia, which ended a long winless run and provided a timely boost in confidence. However, Sierra Leone are widely viewed as a stronger and more competitive opponent, offering a sterner test for the home side.

Former Azerbaijan forward Vagif Javadov shared his expectations in a comment to Idman.Biz, expressing optimism ahead of the match. Now working as head coach of Sumqayit’s reserve team, Javadov earned over 50 caps for the national side during his playing career.

“After the big win over Saint Lucia, the team finally broke a long winless streak. Of course, Sierra Leone are a more serious opponent, but that will make the game more interesting”, he said. “I am hopeful of a victory - even the weather today feels right for a win”.

Javadov also highlighted the importance of fan support, suggesting that a larger crowd could play a key role in helping the team build on their previous result. “I am sure there will be more fans in the stands this time. The team needs strong backing from the ‘12th man’ to consolidate the success of the first match,” he added.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:00 local time at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium, which has a capacity of over 15,000 spectators.