Tofiq Musayev secures first UFC victory - VIDEO

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Tofiq Musayev has claimed his first victory in the UFC.

İdman.Biz reports that the 36-year-old defeated Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes at the event in Seattle by unanimous decision - 29:28, 29:27, 30:27.

The bout was closely contested across all three rounds, with no clear winner during the fight itself. However, the judges unanimously awarded the victory to Musayev, marking his first win in the promotion.

It should be noted that Musayev lost his UFC debut on June 22 last year in Baku to Kyrgyzstan’s Myktybek Orolbay. Meanwhile, Bahamondes also last fought in Baku, where he was defeated by another Azerbaijani fighter, Rafael Fiziev.