Ghana sack head coach Otto Addo after defeat to Germany

Ghana have parted ways with head coach Otto Addo following a disappointing run of results in recent international matches.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing foreign media and official sources, the Ghana Football Association confirmed the decision to dismiss the 49-year-old coach, although no specific reason was given in the statement.

The move comes shortly after Ghana’s March fixtures, where the team suffered defeats against Germany (1-2) and Austria (1-5) in friendly matches. While some reports initially linked the dismissal directly to the loss against Germany, the broader context suggests a deeper concern over the team’s overall form.

Under Addo, Ghana had already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, making the timing of the decision particularly notable. However, according to multiple reports, the federation was increasingly dissatisfied with recent performances, including a series of poor results and the team’s overall trajectory.

Despite achieving the key objective of reaching the World Cup, Ghana’s inconsistent displays and lack of convincing performances appear to have influenced the final decision, as the federation looks to reset ahead of the tournament.