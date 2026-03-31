31 March 2026
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Azerbaijan goalkeeper: “It was a very tough game”

Football
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31 March 2026 12:07
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Azerbaijan goalkeeper: “It was a very tough game”

Azerbaijan goalkeeper Aydin Bayramov described the match against Sierra Leone as “a very tough game” after his side secured victory in a dramatic penalty shootout at the FIFA Series 2026 tournament.

According to İdman.Biz, Bayramov shared his thoughts following the encounter, which ended 1-1 in regular time before Azerbaijan triumphed 9-8 on penalties. The win capped a successful campaign for the national team in Sumgayit.

“We played against a good team. We conceded an unfortunate goal, and I think there was a foul in that episode. The absence of VAR had an impact,” Bayramov said in an interview with local media. “But we fought until the end, equalised, and managed to win in the penalty shootout.”

The goalkeeper added that the team had prepared specifically for penalties, studying opponents’ tendencies. He also addressed a brief altercation after the match, noting that he was trying to calm the situation when tensions rose between players.

Azerbaijan’s victory over Sierra Leone followed an emphatic 6-1 win against Saint Lucia earlier in the same FIFA Series tournament in Sumgayit, underlining the team’s strong form during the international window.

Bayramov also looked ahead to future challenges, expressing confidence that the team can perform at a higher level. “We have UEFA Nations League matches ahead. I don’t believe our national team belongs in League D — we should show our quality and return to League C,” he said.

Idman.Biz
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