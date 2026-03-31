Infantino: “We have no Plan B” over Iran’s World Cup participation

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has stated that there are no alternative scenarios regarding Iran’s participation at the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to İdman.Biz, citing foreign media, Infantino acknowledged that the situation is complex but stressed that FIFA continues working to ensure the best possible conditions for Iran to compete in the tournament.

The issue gained attention after Iran’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali suggested that, due to the current geopolitical situation, the national team’s participation might not be possible. However, FIFA’s stance remains clear — sporting merit will be respected.

Infantino underlined that Iran earned its place at the World Cup through results on the pitch and deserves to take part. “We have no Plan B, C or D — only Plan A,” he said. “We live in a complex geopolitical world, and it is not our role to resolve these issues, but we can bring people together and create an atmosphere of celebration and unity.”

The 2026 World Cup will be the first edition to feature 48 teams and will take place across three host nations, making it the largest tournament in FIFA history.