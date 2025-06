The European Youth Judo Championship kicks off today in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.

Nine Azerbaijani judokas will compete on the first day of the tournament, across six weight categories.

The matches are scheduled to begin at 11:00 local time.

In total, 19 athletes (10 boys and 9 girls) will represent Team Azerbaijan in 14 individual weight divisions throughout the championship.

On the final day, Azerbaijan will also take part in the mixed team event.

Idman.biz