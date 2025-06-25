26 June 2025
EN

New Grand Prix events added to International Judo Calendar

Judo
News
25 June 2025 11:47
38
New Grand Prix events added to International Judo Calendar

The IJF World Judo Tour calendar has been expanded with the addition of several new Grand Prix tournaments for 2025.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has officially included new events in this year's schedule. Among them are tournaments set to take place in Qingdao, China (September 26–28), and Lima, Peru (October 10–12). Notably, Qingdao previously hosted Grand Prix events between 2013 and 2015, Idman.biz reports.

In addition, Guadalajara, Mexico, was earlier announced as a new stop on the World Judo Tour, with its Grand Prix scheduled for October 17–19.

These additions mark a significant step in the IJF’s efforts to further globalize the sport and offer more opportunities for athletes to compete at the highest level.

