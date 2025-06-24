Azerbaijan announces squad for European Judo Championships

The Azerbaijani national team has revealed its roster for the upcoming European Judo Championships among cadets, set to take place in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, from June 26 to 29.

Azerbaijan will compete in the individual events with a total of 19 athletes (10 boys and 9 girls) across 14 weight categories, Idman.biz reports.

On the final day of the tournament, the team will also participate in the mixed team competition.

The boys’ team will be led by head coach Emin Iskandarov, alongside coaches Nijat Shikhalizade and Kotaro Sasaki. The girls’ team will be coached by head coach Elnur Ismayilov and coach Amrah Ahmadov.

Additionally, Akif Tahirov, a member of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation’s referee committee and an A-category international referee, will represent the country among the officiating team at the continental championship.

Idman.biz