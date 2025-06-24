Hidayat Heydarov loses top spot in IJF ranking points

Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), once the top-ranked judoka across all weight categories, is no longer the overall leader in ranking points.

Several athletes have overtaken the Azerbaijani Olympic champion following the World Judo Championships held in Budapest, Idman.biz reports.

Among those now ahead of him are Japanese judokas Sanshiro Murao, Ryuju Nagayama, and Takeshi Takeoka, along with IJF representatives Inal Tasoev, Timur Arbuzov, and Matvey Kanikovskiy.

In the combined ranking across all categories, Heydarov now sits in eighth place with 5,420 points. His teammate Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), who secured a bronze medal in Budapest, is ranked seventh with 5,866 points.

