26 June 2025
EN

Laszlo Toth: “IJF flag was officially passed to Azerbaijan, marking the transition to Baku 2026”

Judo
News
24 June 2025 12:01
39
Laszlo Toth: “IJF flag was officially passed to Azerbaijan, marking the transition to Baku 2026”

The International Judo Federation (IJF) flag has officially been handed over to Azerbaijan, marking the symbolic transition to Baku as the host of the 2026 World Judo Championships.

This was announced by European Judo Union (EJU) President Laszlo Toth during the closing ceremony of the World Championships in Budapest, Idman.biz reports.

“As the curtains closed on the 2025 World Judo Championships in Budapest, it is my pleasure to reflect on the past nearly two weeks, which once again highlighted Europe’s central role within the global judo family. Our athletes made their presence felt across all weight categories, consistently challenging for podium places. At the same time, I would like to acknowledge the excellent performances from other continental unions as well. It may not always be visible to everyone but behind the scenes, leaders of all continental unions work closely together, supporting each other in the shared mission of developing judo worldwide. We can all learn from each other. It is all about teamwork, as the saying goes, ‘All for one, one for all.’

“Though Japan topped the overall medal table, European nations followed closely, and on the final day, Georgia captured the mixed team world title. Now, as we celebrated these achievements, the IJF flag was officially passed to Azerbaijan, marking the transition to Baku 2026. With that being said, I would like to thank the IJF and its President, Mr. Marius Vizer, for their trust in granting Europe the opportunity to host the World Championships again next year.

“I am filled with happiness. Europe, alongside other continents, will continue to grow, to innovate, and to inspire the world through judo. In a matter of days, we will continue our work as we shift our focus to the younger generation at the Cadet European Judo Championships in Skopje, a historic occasion, as it marks the first-ever continental championships held in North Macedonia. This once again demonstrates our commitment to the development of judo across Europe, and the work will continue.”

Azerbaijani athletes earned three bronze medals at the World Championships in Budapest.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The first Grand Slam after the World Championship
15:45
Judo

The first Grand Slam after the World Championship

Grand Slam tournaments in judo will resume at the end of July
Azerbaijani judokas begin European Championship campaign
11:24
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas begin European Championship campaign

The European Youth Judo Championship kicks off today in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia
Azerbaijan’s draw revealed for European Cadet Judo Championship
25 June 22:46
Judo

Azerbaijan’s draw revealed for European Cadet Judo Championship

The draw ceremony for the European Judo Championship was held in Skopje, North Macedonia
New Grand Prix events added to International Judo Calendar
25 June 11:47
Judo

New Grand Prix events added to International Judo Calendar

The IJF World Judo Tour calendar has been expanded with the addition of several new Grand Prix tournaments for 2025
Azerbaijani judokas prepare for European Cup and Championship in Berlin
25 June 09:53
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas prepare for European Cup and Championship in Berlin

The Azerbaijani national judo team for young men has joined an international training camp in Berlin
Azerbaijan announces squad for European Judo Championships
24 June 15:46
Judo

Azerbaijan announces squad for European Judo Championships

The Azerbaijani national team has revealed its roster for the upcoming European Judo Championships among cadets

Most read

Lionel Messi turns 38: Celebrating legacy of football legend - VIDEO
24 June 10:54
Football

Lionel Messi turns 38: Celebrating legacy of football legend - VIDEO

Today marks a milestone for one of football's greatest icons, Lionel Messi turns 38
WATCH: PSG advances as group leader, Inter Miami held on Messi’s birthday - Club World Cup
24 June 09:45
Football

WATCH: PSG advances as group leader, Inter Miami held on Messi’s birthday - Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States continues to deliver excitement
Rafael Fiziev breaks into UFC lightweight Top 10
24 June 16:00
MMA

Rafael Fiziev breaks into UFC lightweight Top 10

Following the recent UFC event held in Baku, the organization has updated its rankings across various weight classes
WATCH: Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray, joins Estudiantes at 39
24 June 17:52
Football

WATCH: Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray, joins Estudiantes at 39

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera continues his career in Argentina