Laszlo Toth: “IJF flag was officially passed to Azerbaijan, marking the transition to Baku 2026”

The International Judo Federation (IJF) flag has officially been handed over to Azerbaijan, marking the symbolic transition to Baku as the host of the 2026 World Judo Championships.

This was announced by European Judo Union (EJU) President Laszlo Toth during the closing ceremony of the World Championships in Budapest, Idman.biz reports.

“As the curtains closed on the 2025 World Judo Championships in Budapest, it is my pleasure to reflect on the past nearly two weeks, which once again highlighted Europe’s central role within the global judo family. Our athletes made their presence felt across all weight categories, consistently challenging for podium places. At the same time, I would like to acknowledge the excellent performances from other continental unions as well. It may not always be visible to everyone but behind the scenes, leaders of all continental unions work closely together, supporting each other in the shared mission of developing judo worldwide. We can all learn from each other. It is all about teamwork, as the saying goes, ‘All for one, one for all.’

“Though Japan topped the overall medal table, European nations followed closely, and on the final day, Georgia captured the mixed team world title. Now, as we celebrated these achievements, the IJF flag was officially passed to Azerbaijan, marking the transition to Baku 2026. With that being said, I would like to thank the IJF and its President, Mr. Marius Vizer, for their trust in granting Europe the opportunity to host the World Championships again next year.

“I am filled with happiness. Europe, alongside other continents, will continue to grow, to innovate, and to inspire the world through judo. In a matter of days, we will continue our work as we shift our focus to the younger generation at the Cadet European Judo Championships in Skopje, a historic occasion, as it marks the first-ever continental championships held in North Macedonia. This once again demonstrates our commitment to the development of judo across Europe, and the work will continue.”

Azerbaijani athletes earned three bronze medals at the World Championships in Budapest.

