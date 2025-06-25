Azerbaijani judokas prepare for European Cup and Championship in Berlin

The Azerbaijani national judo team for young men has joined an international training camp in Berlin, Germany, as part of their preparations for upcoming major tournaments.

The camp is organized by the European Judo Union and serves as a key step in the team’s buildup to the Youth European Cup in Prague and the European Championship, Idman.biz reports.

The training sessions are led by the head coach of the youth national team, Rustam Alimli, alongside coach Elkhan Rajabli. The camp brings together young talents aiming to showcase their skills on the continental stage.

Idman.biz