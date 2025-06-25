Azerbaijan’s draw revealed for European Cadet Judo Championship

Today, the draw ceremony for the European Judo Championship among cadets was held in Skopje, North Macedonia.

The results of the draw have determined the first opponents of our judokas, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the individual competition by 19 athletes (10 boys and 9 girls) across 14 weight categories. On the final day of the tournament, our national team will also compete in the mixed team event.

The championship will kick off tomorrow and conclude on the 29th of the month.

Girls

40 kg

Madina Huseynova – Nora Takacs (Hungary)

44 kg

Gulshan Huseynova – Sara Zvajker (Slovenia)

48 kg

Narmin Aghamirzazade – Salome Merkviladze (Georgia)

Leyla Alakbarova – Alexis Buchanan (Great Britain)

52 kg

Aysun Mammadova – Sofia Gaspar (Portugal)

Nurana Hajizada – Mia Simic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

57 kg

Samaya Yusifli – Elif Kilic (Turkiye)

63 kg

Ayan Aliyeva – Chloe Jean (France)

70 kg

Masuma Mammadli – Aleksandra Tsenova (Bulgaria)

Boys

50 kg

Anar Guliyev – Winner of Gilius Miciulevicius (Lithuania) vs. Petar Markovic (Serbia)

Ibrahim Talibov – Dimitrios Goulas (Greece)

55 kg

Rasul Alizada – Artur Sarkisian (IJF)

Mahammadali Husiyev – Noah Petschallies (Germany)

60 kg

Zeyd Alasgarov – Winner of Mathieu Demare (France) vs. David George (Great Britain)

66 kg

Ali Humbatov – Alihan Nagimulin (Germany)

73 kg

Said Sharifov – Alexandr Aleinikov (Belarus)

Aykhan Hasanli – Luka Gigilashvili (Great Britain)

90 kg

Said Huseynov – Quint Rohde (Netherlands)

+90 kg

Tunar Farzaliyev – Marko Chivlachki (North Macedonia)

Mixed Team Event

Round of 16:

Azerbaijan vs. Czech Republic

Idman.biz