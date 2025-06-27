Nijat Shikhalizade: “We didn’t expect this many medals at the start of the European Championship”

"There’s no miracle here, just hard work."

Idman.biz reports that these were the words of Azerbaijan’s judo coach Nijat Shikhalizade, commenting on the team’s impressive results on the first day of the Cadet European Judo Championship held in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.

The Azerbaijani team won 3 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals on the opening day, moving to the top of the overall standings.

Shikhalizade said the result came as a pleasant surprise:

"There’s a lot of hard work behind this success. Still, we didn’t expect this many medals. We were hoping for two, but we ended up with six! We’re extremely happy. And this is only the first day, we’ve already exceeded our expectations. Our team will continue to fight today as well."

Medal Winners:

Gold: Anar Guliyev (50 kg), Rasul Alizada (55 kg), Zeyd Alasgarov (60 kg) Silver: Narmin Agamirzazade (48 kg) Bronze: Gulshan Huseynova (44 kg), Leyla Alekbarova (48 kg)

