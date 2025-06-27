Rasul Alizada: “We promised each other we would win three gold medals in one day”

"When we reached the final, we promised each other that we would win three gold medals in a single day," said Azerbaijani judoka Rasul Alizade (55 kg), winner of the Cadet European Judo Championship held in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.

The Azerbaijani team won three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals on the first day of the competition. Anar Guliyev (50 kg), Rasul Alizada (55 kg), and Zeyd Alasgarov (60 kg) all claimed gold, Idman.biz reports.

Sharing his thoughts, Alizada said:

"Anar Guliyev kept his word and became champion. I told him I would win too, and I did. After me, Zeyd Alasgarov also fought in the final and won. That gave all of us a big motivation boost."

Alizade also spoke about his performance:

"It wasn’t easy at all. All of my matches were tough, but my first bout against Artur Sarkisyan (IJF) was the hardest. I managed to win and that victory gave me even more motivation going into the next rounds."

