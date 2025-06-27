Azerbaijan takes lead at European Cadet Judo Championships - VIDEO

Team Azerbaijan has claimed the top spot in the overall standings at the European Cadet Judo Championships, currently underway in Skopje, North Macedonia.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijani judokas enjoyed a strong start on the opening day of the competition, securing three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Anar Guliyev (50 kg), Rasul Alizade (55 kg), and Zeyd Alaskarov (60 kg) won gold, while Narmin Agamirzazade (48 kg) earned silver. Gulshan Huseynova (44 kg) and Leyla Alekbarova (48 kg) added to the medal tally with bronze finishes.

Turkiye (1 gold, 2 silver) sits in second place, followed by athletes competing under the flag of the International Judo Federation (1 gold, 0 silver, 3 bronze).

Idman.biz