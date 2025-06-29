Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION

29 June 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed why he rejected offers from several clubs to participate in the Club World Cup in the United States.

The reason for this was that the striker was focusing on regrouping and preparing for the busy season, Idman.biz reports.

Although the Portuguese star received offers to play in the Club World Cup, he said that this did not mean anything: "I decided to rest well and prepare. Because the next season will be long, including participation in the World Cup. I want to be ready not only for Al-Nasr, but also for the national team. That is why I refused other options".

Ronaldo has been playing for Al-Nasr since January 2023. He scored 35 goals and made 4 assists in all tournaments last season.

