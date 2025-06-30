Rauf Aliyev: "Under these conditions, Qarabag can reach the Champions League group stage"

“Each of the players who left Qarabag had performed well during their time with the team. They were all important to the squad,” said former Qarabag striker Rauf Aliyev in an interview with Sportal.az.

Idman.biz reports that sharing his thoughts on the recent departures from the club, Aliyev specifically highlighted one key player: “In my opinion, Yassine Benzia was still a player who could have been useful to the team. I had read his interviews and seen from his performances that there was a chance he might stay at Qarabag. Apparently, they couldn’t reach an agreement. I believe Benzia could have played an even more important role this season.”

Aliyev remains optimistic about Qarabag’s chances in European competitions, particularly the UEFA Champions League: “Maybe the team didn’t have the most successful run in the Europa League last season, but you can feel that they are taking things more seriously this time. If the club makes timely and effective transfers, I believe Qarabag has the potential to advance to the Champions League group stage. There’s a solid system in place at the club. If the new signings adapt quickly to it, the team can continue to make the Azerbaijani people proud with their achievements.”

Aliyev concluded with a message of support: “I wish Qarabag the best of luck.”

Idman.biz