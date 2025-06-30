Yassine Benzia could return to Qarabag

Qarabag may soon welcome back a familiar face, as the club has reportedly re-established contact with former midfielder Yassine Benzia, whom they parted ways with on June 12.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that the Algerian international is considering a return after failing to secure a move to a new club.

The 30-year-old has asked for time to evaluate Qarabag’s offer, and sources suggest that the chances of his return to Azerbaijan are high.

Benzia initially joined Qarabag in January 2023 and became a key player for the team. Over his stint, he made 104 official appearances, scoring 28 goals and providing 25 assists, a solid contribution that left a lasting mark on the club’s recent successes.

Idman.biz