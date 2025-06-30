30 June 2025
EN

Azerbaijan national team’s striker parts ways with Radomiak – PHOTO

Football
News
30 June 2025 17:47
Azerbaijan national team player Renat Dadashov has parted ways with Polish club Radomiak.

He announced his departure via a post on his social media account, Idman.biz reports.

The 26-year-old forward, who joined Radomiak earlier this year, thanked the club and wished them all the best.

Renat Dadashov transferred to Radomiak from Ankaragucu. Although his contract, signed until the end of the season, included an option to extend for another year, the player chose not to remain with the team.

