English winger Kyle Spence joins Azerbaijani club for upcoming season

Kyle Spence will spend the next season in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that the mentioned foreign player has reached an agreement with Karvan.

The 28-year-old winger has signed a one-year contract with the Yevlakh club, which returned to the Premier League after 16 years.

A product of Crystal Palace’s youth system, Spence is expected to arrive in Azerbaijan soon.

Karvan will be the 14th team in his career. Before this, Spence has played not only in his home country but also in Norway, Lithuania, Germany, and Spain.

He wore the jersey of Coleraine in Northern Ireland.

Over the years, he has represented Hampton, Kingstonian, East Grinstead Town, Valdres, Alta, Øygarden, Hegelmann, FSV Frankfurt, Velez, and Gzira United.