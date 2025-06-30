Rovshan Huseynli: "I left Astana to play in a more competitive league"

“I had a great season in Kazakhstan. Honestly, I wasn’t planning to leave.”

These were the words of Azerbaijani national futsal team goalkeeper Rovshan Huseynli in an interview with AZERTAC, following his departure from Kazakhstan’s Astana club, Idman.biz reports.

Explaining the reason behind his decision, Huseynli said:

“Astana was assembling a strong squad for the new season. I was set to continue both as a player and a goalkeeper coach, just like last season. But later, I made a different decision on a personal level. I simply wanted to challenge myself in more ambitious and competitive leagues.”

Rovshan Huseynli joined Astana in the summer of last year.

Idman.biz