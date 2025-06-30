Oleksiy Kashchuk on his way out too?

The number of departures from Qarabag this summer could rise to five.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that after parting ways with Yassine Benzia, Patrick Andrade, Marko Vesovic, and Ismayil Ibrahimli, Azerbaijan’s reigning champions may now face the loss of Ukrainian midfielder Oleksiy Kashchuk.

The reason? An offer from a European club has reportedly caught the 25-year-old’s interest.

Motivated by the opportunity, Kashchuk has informed Qarabag’s management of his desire to leave Azerbaijan, expressing his wish to play somewhere with more regular playing time. He is open to either terminating his contract by mutual consent or going out on loan.

Kashchuk joined Qarabag as a free agent in September 2024 after his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk expired. The club signed the attacking midfielder on a three-year deal.

Prior to that, he had loan spells at Mariupol in Ukraine (2019–2022) and Sabah FC in Azerbaijan during the 2022–2023 season.

A product of Ukraine’s youth national teams, Kashchuk was part of the U-20 squad that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019.

Idman.biz