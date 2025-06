Today, the Azerbaijani national team of women's football players will play a friendly match.

The team, headed by Siyasat Asgarov, will face the Belarusian national team, Idman.biz reports.

The first match, which will be held at the Torpedo stadium in Zhodino, will start at 19:00 Baku time.

Friendly match

June 28

19:00. Belarus - Azerbaijan

Referee: Vera Opeykina (Russia)

Zhodino, Torpedo stadium

Azerbaijan national team will play another friendly match with Belarus on July 1.

Idman.biz