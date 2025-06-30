Mahir Emreli: "I hope we’ll qualify for the Bundesliga with Kaiserslautern" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Mahir Emreli, player of the Azerbaijan national team and Germany’s Kaiserslautern Club for Report news agency

– First, we’d like to hear your thoughts on your transfer to Kaiserslautern. What are your initial impressions?

– My first days here have been truly great. I'm gradually trying to adapt to the players. I'm happy to have joined this team. I can’t wait to step onto the pitch again at the stadium. I believe it’s one of the most beautiful and exciting atmospheres in the world. Playing in this arena brings joy to every footballer and makes you love your job even more.

– We know you had several offers. What was the main reason you chose Kaiserslautern?

– They made the biggest effort to sign me. They worked hard and convinced me in every way. I felt this move would be the right step in my career.

– Has it been difficult for you to adapt to the team?

– I’m still new to the squad. I'm slowly getting to know the players. But everyone here is very friendly. Since the city is small, the club has a family-like atmosphere. I believe I’ll adapt even more with time.

– You've already scored in two friendly matches. What can you say about that?

– Even though we’ve had good moments in the matches, we’re still far from being in optimal form. Since arriving, I’ve only had two training sessions before we started playing friendlies. You can feel the lack of preparation. But we have about 5–6 weeks before the season begins. During that time, we’ll get back to full form and play better. Scoring is important for motivation. However, there are other factors to focus on right now, and that’s where our attention should be.

– What are the team’s goals for the upcoming season?

– Kaiserslautern always aims for better results. We hope to earn promotion to the Bundesliga. That’s our goal. But as I said, the 2. Bundesliga is an unpredictable league. It's hard to say what will happen. We’ll try to win game by game. We want to do everything we can to help the team rise to the Bundesliga.

– You already have experience in the 2. Bundesliga. Last season, you scored 11 goals for Nuremberg. Can we expect you to be among the top scorers this time?

– If we get promoted to the Bundesliga, that will be more important than me being on the top scorer list. But why not? I know the league now and I’ve adapted. I’m at a new club and it’s time to focus here. More than chasing the top scorer title, I’m thinking about how I can be most useful to my team.

