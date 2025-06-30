30 June 2025
EN

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

30 June 2025 16:58
The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle, Italy.

The tournament began with the Greco-Roman wrestling competition, Idman.biz reports.

On the first day, five Azerbaijani athletes took to the mat, and three of them advanced to the semifinals.

U-20 European Championship
Greco-Roman Wrestling

55 kg
Turan Dashdamirov defeated Georgian Koba Karumidze by the last-point criteria (4:4) and then beat Armenian Levon Ghazaryan based on the first-point rule (1:1) to reach the semifinals. Turan will face Ukrainian Nazarii Babinskyi in the semifinals.

63 kg
Tural Ahmadov achieved a technical superiority win over Italian Emanuele Pollino (8:0), defeated Bulgarian Kristiyan Milenkov 4:0, and beat Hungarian Bende Olasz 3:1. He will compete against Greek Marios Kapantais in the semifinals.

77 kg
Davud Mammadov defeated Moldovan Constantin Tasca by technical superiority (11:0) and won against Turkish Yusuf Tosun by last-point criteria (3:3), earning a spot in the semifinals. He will fight Armenian Samvel Terteryan for a place in the final.

87 kg
Orkhan Hajiyev was defeated 1:4 by Romanian Gabriel Stan in the qualification round.

130 kg
Mazaim Mardanov lost in the quarterfinals to Austrian Leonhard Junger based on the first-point rule (1:1).

The European Championship will conclude on July 6.

Idman.biz

