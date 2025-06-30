Azerbaijan's U15 Greco-Roman wrestling team returns home as European Champions – PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s U15 Greco-Roman wrestling team has returned home triumphant after winning the European Championship held in Caorle, Italy.

Idman.biz, via Report, reports that a warm welcome ceremony took place at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the athletes were greeted by family members, sports fans, media representatives, and members of the public.

The national team clinched first place overall with 131 points, winning 1 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals. Armenia finished second with 125 points, while Georgia came third with 99 points.

Omar Salmanov (44 kg) led the way, winning gold by defeating all his opponents. Huseyn Amrahli (38 kg) and Ruslan Nuriyev (75 kg) each secured silver, while Khudayar Karimli (38 kg), Huseyn Mustafazada (52 kg), and Nadir Hasanov (62 kg) earned bronze medals.

This marks the third time Azerbaijan’s U15 Greco-Roman wrestling team has been crowned European champions, having previously achieved the feat in 2022 and 2024.

Idman.biz