Azerbaijani European champion ended her career

Azerbaijani national wrestler Elis Manolova has ended her career.

Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation has released information on this, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced wrestler told the organization's press service that looking back, there have been so many competitions and medals that it is impossible not to be emotional: "Of course, I would like to wrestle in another Olympic cycle. However, injuries that have been going on for years do not allow me to wrestle. I want to pass on the experience I have gained so far to young people as a coach. I am very happy to have wrestled for Azerbaijan. I consider Azerbaijan my second home. I have very beautiful memories in this country. I will miss everyone. I will come to Baku again. I am grateful to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation. It is good that you accepted me into your ranks. I was also a part of you. It was always a great honor to raise the Azerbaijani flag. From now on, I will support all Azerbaijani wrestlers."

Elis, who ended her career at the age of 29, won the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017. Two years later, Manolova, who became the European champion and third in the world, won 5 medals (1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze) in the continental championships among adults.

Idman.biz