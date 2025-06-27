27 June 2025
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers win 7 medals at the European Championship

Wrestling
News
The freestyle wrestling competitions at the U-15 European Championship in Caorle, Italy have concluded.

The Azerbaijani national team won a total of 7 medals, Idman.biz reports.
Our team secured 2 gold, 4 silver, and 1 bronze medal.
U15 European Championship

Freestyle Wrestling

38 kg
Javanshir Suleymanov faced Russian wrestler Abdulla Almazov (UWW) in the final. The bout ended in favor of the Russian athlete, and our wrestler took home the silver medal.

41 kg
Huseyn Rzazade faced Russian wrestler Nikita Kondrashov (UWW) in the decisive match. Our wrestler emerged victorious with a score of 7:6 and claimed the gold medal.

44 kg
Ibrahim Hasanov competed against Russian Kirill Kondrashov (UWW) in the final. Our representative lost 0:8 and won the silver medal.

48 kg

Akbar Asgarov wrestled for gold against Russian Amir Daurov (UWW). Our athlete narrowly lost with a score of 4:5.

Tunar Sultanzade competed against Demetre Mortuladze for the bronze medal but lost with a score of 4:5.

57 kg
Eljan Həsənov wrestled Viktor Kara for the bronze medal. Our wrestler lost with a score of 4:7.
Muraz Huseynov also competed for bronze. He was defeated by Russian Abdula Isayev (UWW) with a score of 0:10.

62 kg
Mahammad Hasanli wrestled Romanian Istvan Nagy in the final. The match ended with a score of 2:2, but the opponent was declared the winner by the last scoring point.

68 kg
Khayal Shukurlu faced Shahen Martirosyan in the match for 3rd place. Our strong wrestler won the bronze with a score of 7:4.

85 kg
Elgun Karimli wrestled Georgian Mate Oniani in the final. Elgun won 11:9 and earned the title of European champion.

Idman.biz

