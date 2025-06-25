26 June 2025
EN

Jala Aliyeva: “I’ll do my very best at the World Championship” – INTERVIEW

Wrestling
Interview
25 June 2025 14:21
29
Jala Aliyeva: “I’ll do my very best at the World Championship” – INTERVIEW

Azerbaijani national wrestler Jala Aliyeva spoke to the press service of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, addressing her recovery from injury and her ambitions for upcoming competitions.

Aliyeva remains determined despite setbacks and is aiming for strong performances in the months ahead, Idman.biz reports.

– You recently took part in a training camp in Türkiye with several other nations. How would you assess the preparation process?

The training camp with the Turkish national team was organized at a very high level. Athletes from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan also joined. Unfortunately, due to an injury, I couldn’t participate until the end. I’ll continue my treatment in Baku to recover quickly.

– You were also injured during the European Championship semifinals. Could this affect your upcoming performance?

I suffered a rib injury during the European Championships, but I believe I’ve recovered. I don’t think it will significantly affect my performance when I return to the mat.

– Do you plan to compete in the final ranking tournament of the year in Hungary next month?

Yes, I’m planning to wrestle in that tournament.

– You made your debut at the senior World Championships in 2022 and placed 5th. Can we expect a medal this time?

The World Championship is a very tough event with the best wrestlers from around the globe. Of course, every athlete competes there to win a medal. I’ll do my very best to be among the medalists.

– Who do you see as your main rivals at the World Championship? Are you preparing for them specifically?

Wrestling is rapidly developing in many countries, so I believe we must take all opponents seriously. That’s why it’s important to approach training and preparation with full dedication.

– You won gold at the Islamic Solidarity Games three years ago. Can you defend your title this year in Saudi Arabia?

I had trained very hard for that tournament and truly believed I would win. There are still over four months to go. To repeat that success, I’ll need to be even stronger and better prepared. I believe if I stay on this path, I’ll be able to bring home a second gold medal for my country.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan wins 22 medals at World Championship -FOTO
00:15
Wrestling

Azerbaijan wins 22 medals at World Championship -FOTO

The World Championship in belt wrestling and Kyrgyz Kurosh has concluded in Tatarstan
Azerbaijan reveals squad for U20 European Wrestling Championship
25 June 22:14
Wrestling

Azerbaijan reveals squad for U20 European Wrestling Championship

The U20 European Wrestling Championship will be held in Caorle, Italy
Official statement on Aslan Abakarov’s doping ban
20 June 18:00
Wrestling

Official statement on Aslan Abakarov’s doping ban

Aslan Abakarov, who has been handed a three-year doping suspension, reportedly took medication without consulting a team doctor
Azerbaijani wrestler handed 36-month ban for doping violation
20 June 12:55
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestler handed 36-month ban for doping violation

Azerbaijani wrestler Aslan Abakarov has been handed a 36-month suspension by the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency

European Championship medalist: “I could have been champion”
13 June 11:59
Wrestling

European Championship medalist: “I could have been champion”

Yeylagaliyev admitted to making some mistakes during the competition
Azerbaijan head coach: “Almost 50% of the team won medals at the European Championship”
13 June 11:16
Wrestling

Azerbaijan head coach: “Almost 50% of the team won medals at the European Championship”

Taleh Israfilov shared his thoughts on the team’s performance at the European Championship held in Skopje

Most read

Lionel Messi turns 38: Celebrating legacy of football legend - VIDEO
24 June 10:54
Football

Lionel Messi turns 38: Celebrating legacy of football legend - VIDEO

Today marks a milestone for one of football's greatest icons, Lionel Messi turns 38
WATCH: PSG advances as group leader, Inter Miami held on Messi’s birthday - Club World Cup
24 June 09:45
Football

WATCH: PSG advances as group leader, Inter Miami held on Messi’s birthday - Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States continues to deliver excitement
Rafael Fiziev breaks into UFC lightweight Top 10
24 June 16:00
MMA

Rafael Fiziev breaks into UFC lightweight Top 10

Following the recent UFC event held in Baku, the organization has updated its rankings across various weight classes
WATCH: Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray, joins Estudiantes at 39
24 June 17:52
Football

WATCH: Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray, joins Estudiantes at 39

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera continues his career in Argentina