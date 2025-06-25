Jala Aliyeva: “I’ll do my very best at the World Championship” – INTERVIEW

Azerbaijani national wrestler Jala Aliyeva spoke to the press service of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, addressing her recovery from injury and her ambitions for upcoming competitions.

Aliyeva remains determined despite setbacks and is aiming for strong performances in the months ahead.

– You recently took part in a training camp in Türkiye with several other nations. How would you assess the preparation process?

– The training camp with the Turkish national team was organized at a very high level. Athletes from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan also joined. Unfortunately, due to an injury, I couldn’t participate until the end. I’ll continue my treatment in Baku to recover quickly.

– You were also injured during the European Championship semifinals. Could this affect your upcoming performance?

– I suffered a rib injury during the European Championships, but I believe I’ve recovered. I don’t think it will significantly affect my performance when I return to the mat.

– Do you plan to compete in the final ranking tournament of the year in Hungary next month?

– Yes, I’m planning to wrestle in that tournament.

– You made your debut at the senior World Championships in 2022 and placed 5th. Can we expect a medal this time?

– The World Championship is a very tough event with the best wrestlers from around the globe. Of course, every athlete competes there to win a medal. I’ll do my very best to be among the medalists.

– Who do you see as your main rivals at the World Championship? Are you preparing for them specifically?

– Wrestling is rapidly developing in many countries, so I believe we must take all opponents seriously. That’s why it’s important to approach training and preparation with full dedication.

– You won gold at the Islamic Solidarity Games three years ago. Can you defend your title this year in Saudi Arabia?

– I had trained very hard for that tournament and truly believed I would win. There are still over four months to go. To repeat that success, I’ll need to be even stronger and better prepared. I believe if I stay on this path, I’ll be able to bring home a second gold medal for my country.

