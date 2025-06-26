Azerbaijan wins 22 medals at World Championship -FOTO

The World Championship in belt wrestling and Kyrgyz Kurosh has concluded in Tatarstan.

Azerbaijani athletes left a strong impression with their successful performance at the competition, Idman.biz reports.

In the senior classical belt wrestling category, Ariz Huseynov won silver, while Kazim Ismayilli and Ravan Hasanov earned bronze medals.

Among cadets in classical belt wrestling, Nuhan Muzaffarov, Murad Mehtiyev, Namig Alizade, Ramil Maliyev, and Amrah Ismayilov all claimed silver medals.

In beach belt wrestling, Ulvi Rzayev secured gold, Jasur Mehtiyev and Amin Gulamov took silver, and Khalil Murzayev and Yolgulu Mammadov won bronze.

The Azerbaijani team placed third in the classical belt wrestling team competition.

In Kyrgyz Kurosh, among men, Ariz Huseynov took gold, while Ulvi Rzayev, Jasur Mehtiyev, Khalil Murzayev, Yolgulu Mammadov, and Amin Gulamov earned bronze medals. Among women, Gozel Zutova and Diana Shoranova won silver.

In total, the national team claimed 22 medals — 2 gold, 10 silver, and 10 bronze — in the two competitions featuring over 400 athletes from 31 countries.

Idman.biz