26 June 2025
EN

Azerbaijan wins 22 medals at World Championship -FOTO

Wrestling
News
26 June 2025 00:15
34
Azerbaijan wins 22 medals at World Championship -FOTO

The World Championship in belt wrestling and Kyrgyz Kurosh has concluded in Tatarstan.

Azerbaijani athletes left a strong impression with their successful performance at the competition, Idman.biz reports.
In the senior classical belt wrestling category, Ariz Huseynov won silver, while Kazim Ismayilli and Ravan Hasanov earned bronze medals.
Among cadets in classical belt wrestling, Nuhan Muzaffarov, Murad Mehtiyev, Namig Alizade, Ramil Maliyev, and Amrah Ismayilov all claimed silver medals.
In beach belt wrestling, Ulvi Rzayev secured gold, Jasur Mehtiyev and Amin Gulamov took silver, and Khalil Murzayev and Yolgulu Mammadov won bronze.

The Azerbaijani team placed third in the classical belt wrestling team competition.
In Kyrgyz Kurosh, among men, Ariz Huseynov took gold, while Ulvi Rzayev, Jasur Mehtiyev, Khalil Murzayev, Yolgulu Mammadov, and Amin Gulamov earned bronze medals. Among women, Gozel Zutova and Diana Shoranova won silver.
In total, the national team claimed 22 medals — 2 gold, 10 silver, and 10 bronze — in the two competitions featuring over 400 athletes from 31 countries.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan reveals squad for U20 European Wrestling Championship
25 June 22:14
Wrestling

Azerbaijan reveals squad for U20 European Wrestling Championship

The U20 European Wrestling Championship will be held in Caorle, Italy
Jala Aliyeva: “I’ll do my very best at the World Championship” – INTERVIEW
25 June 14:21
Wrestling

Jala Aliyeva: “I’ll do my very best at the World Championship” – INTERVIEW

Azerbaijani national wrestler Jala Aliyeva spoke to the press service of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation
Official statement on Aslan Abakarov’s doping ban
20 June 18:00
Wrestling

Official statement on Aslan Abakarov’s doping ban

Aslan Abakarov, who has been handed a three-year doping suspension, reportedly took medication without consulting a team doctor
Azerbaijani wrestler handed 36-month ban for doping violation
20 June 12:55
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestler handed 36-month ban for doping violation

Azerbaijani wrestler Aslan Abakarov has been handed a 36-month suspension by the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency

European Championship medalist: “I could have been champion”
13 June 11:59
Wrestling

European Championship medalist: “I could have been champion”

Yeylagaliyev admitted to making some mistakes during the competition
Azerbaijan head coach: “Almost 50% of the team won medals at the European Championship”
13 June 11:16
Wrestling

Azerbaijan head coach: “Almost 50% of the team won medals at the European Championship”

Taleh Israfilov shared his thoughts on the team’s performance at the European Championship held in Skopje

Most read

Lionel Messi turns 38: Celebrating legacy of football legend - VIDEO
24 June 10:54
Football

Lionel Messi turns 38: Celebrating legacy of football legend - VIDEO

Today marks a milestone for one of football's greatest icons, Lionel Messi turns 38
WATCH: PSG advances as group leader, Inter Miami held on Messi’s birthday - Club World Cup
24 June 09:45
Football

WATCH: PSG advances as group leader, Inter Miami held on Messi’s birthday - Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States continues to deliver excitement
Rafael Fiziev breaks into UFC lightweight Top 10
24 June 16:00
MMA

Rafael Fiziev breaks into UFC lightweight Top 10

Following the recent UFC event held in Baku, the organization has updated its rankings across various weight classes
WATCH: Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray, joins Estudiantes at 39
24 June 17:52
Football

WATCH: Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray, joins Estudiantes at 39

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera continues his career in Argentina