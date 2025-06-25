26 June 2025
EN

Azerbaijan reveals squad for U20 European Wrestling Championship

Wrestling
News
25 June 2025 22:14
36
Azerbaijan reveals squad for U20 European Wrestling Championship

The U20 European Wrestling Championship will be held in Caorle, Italy, from June 30 to July 6.

The tournament will kick off with Greco-Roman wrestling, Idman.biz reports.

Under the leadership of head coach Nuraddin Rajabov and coaches Emin Ahmadov and Turaj Huseynli, the following athletes will represent Azerbaijan: Turan Dashdamirov (55 kg), Aykhan Javadov (60 kg), Tural Ahmadov (63 kg), Faraim Mustafayev (67 kg), Seymur Gasimov (72 kg), Davud Mammadov (77 kg), Elmin Aliyev (82 kg), Orkhan Hajiyev (87 kg), Ismayil Rzayev (97 kg), and Mazaim Mardanov (130 kg).
The baton will then pass to the women’s freestyle wrestlers. Competing under acting head coach Toghrul Asgarov and senior coach Rovshan Umudov are: Elvina Karimzada (50 kg), Gular Habibova (57 kg), Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg), and Zahra Karimzada (72 kg).

In the final days of the tournament, freestyle wrestlers will take the stage. Under the guidance of head coach Arif Abdullayev and coaches Rovshan Hajiyev and Ashraf Aliyev, the following wrestlers will compete: Vasif Baghirov (57 kg), Bashir Verdiyev (61 kg), Haji Karimov (65 kg), Ismayil Rahimli (70 kg), Omar Gulmammadov (74 kg), Muradxan Omarov (79 kg), Mahammad Abbaszade (86 kg), Anar Jafarli (92 kg), Ravan Musayev (97 kg), and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg).

Matches will begin daily at 12:30 PM Baku time, with medal bouts scheduled for 8:00 PM.
International Grade I referee Tural Aliyev will officiate at the European Championship.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan wins 22 medals at World Championship -FOTO
00:15
Wrestling

Azerbaijan wins 22 medals at World Championship -FOTO

The World Championship in belt wrestling and Kyrgyz Kurosh has concluded in Tatarstan
Jala Aliyeva: “I’ll do my very best at the World Championship” – INTERVIEW
25 June 14:21
Wrestling

Jala Aliyeva: “I’ll do my very best at the World Championship” – INTERVIEW

Azerbaijani national wrestler Jala Aliyeva spoke to the press service of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation
Official statement on Aslan Abakarov’s doping ban
20 June 18:00
Wrestling

Official statement on Aslan Abakarov’s doping ban

Aslan Abakarov, who has been handed a three-year doping suspension, reportedly took medication without consulting a team doctor
Azerbaijani wrestler handed 36-month ban for doping violation
20 June 12:55
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestler handed 36-month ban for doping violation

Azerbaijani wrestler Aslan Abakarov has been handed a 36-month suspension by the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency

European Championship medalist: “I could have been champion”
13 June 11:59
Wrestling

European Championship medalist: “I could have been champion”

Yeylagaliyev admitted to making some mistakes during the competition
Azerbaijan head coach: “Almost 50% of the team won medals at the European Championship”
13 June 11:16
Wrestling

Azerbaijan head coach: “Almost 50% of the team won medals at the European Championship”

Taleh Israfilov shared his thoughts on the team’s performance at the European Championship held in Skopje

Most read

Lionel Messi turns 38: Celebrating legacy of football legend - VIDEO
24 June 10:54
Football

Lionel Messi turns 38: Celebrating legacy of football legend - VIDEO

Today marks a milestone for one of football's greatest icons, Lionel Messi turns 38
WATCH: PSG advances as group leader, Inter Miami held on Messi’s birthday - Club World Cup
24 June 09:45
Football

WATCH: PSG advances as group leader, Inter Miami held on Messi’s birthday - Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States continues to deliver excitement
Rafael Fiziev breaks into UFC lightweight Top 10
24 June 16:00
MMA

Rafael Fiziev breaks into UFC lightweight Top 10

Following the recent UFC event held in Baku, the organization has updated its rankings across various weight classes
WATCH: Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray, joins Estudiantes at 39
24 June 17:52
Football

WATCH: Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray, joins Estudiantes at 39

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera continues his career in Argentina