Azerbaijan reveals squad for U20 European Wrestling Championship

The U20 European Wrestling Championship will be held in Caorle, Italy, from June 30 to July 6.

The tournament will kick off with Greco-Roman wrestling, Idman.biz reports.

Under the leadership of head coach Nuraddin Rajabov and coaches Emin Ahmadov and Turaj Huseynli, the following athletes will represent Azerbaijan: Turan Dashdamirov (55 kg), Aykhan Javadov (60 kg), Tural Ahmadov (63 kg), Faraim Mustafayev (67 kg), Seymur Gasimov (72 kg), Davud Mammadov (77 kg), Elmin Aliyev (82 kg), Orkhan Hajiyev (87 kg), Ismayil Rzayev (97 kg), and Mazaim Mardanov (130 kg).

The baton will then pass to the women’s freestyle wrestlers. Competing under acting head coach Toghrul Asgarov and senior coach Rovshan Umudov are: Elvina Karimzada (50 kg), Gular Habibova (57 kg), Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg), and Zahra Karimzada (72 kg).

In the final days of the tournament, freestyle wrestlers will take the stage. Under the guidance of head coach Arif Abdullayev and coaches Rovshan Hajiyev and Ashraf Aliyev, the following wrestlers will compete: Vasif Baghirov (57 kg), Bashir Verdiyev (61 kg), Haji Karimov (65 kg), Ismayil Rahimli (70 kg), Omar Gulmammadov (74 kg), Muradxan Omarov (79 kg), Mahammad Abbaszade (86 kg), Anar Jafarli (92 kg), Ravan Musayev (97 kg), and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg).

Matches will begin daily at 12:30 PM Baku time, with medal bouts scheduled for 8:00 PM.

International Grade I referee Tural Aliyev will officiate at the European Championship.

