Five Azerbaijani wrestlers advance to semifinals at U-20 European Championships

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship is ongoing in Caorle, Italy.

On day six of the competition, freestyle wrestlers are competing in the final five weight categories, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani wrestlers who stepped onto the mat have successfully advanced to the semifinals.

U-20 European Championship

Freestyle Wrestling

61 kg

Bashir Verdiyev defeated Turkiye’s Yusuf Kulalı (5:2) and Great Britain’s Danush Jovkar (14:4) to reach the semifinals. He will face Russia’s Adlan Saitiev (UWW) in the next round.

74 kg

Omar Gulmammadov beat Poland’s Antoni Majchrzak (13:3) and Belarus’ Muslim Makhmudau (12:2). He will wrestle Italy’s Raul Caso in the semifinals.

86 kg

Mahammad Abbaszade defeated Switzerland’s Nick Scherrer (10:0) and Moldova’s Alexandru Bors (5:2) to secure a semifinal spot. He will face Turkiye’s Ahmet Yagan for a place in the final.

92 kg

Anar Jafarli overcame Slovakia’s Fabio Giannetto (13:0) and Ukraine’s Yehor Horokh (9:6). He will test his strength against Russia’s Artur Togoyev (UWW) in the semifinal.

125 kg

Yusif Dursunov beat Bulgaria’s Dian Manev (12:1) and Poland’s Michal Dubowski (11:0) to reach the semifinal, where he will meet France’s Levan Lagvilava.

The semifinals will begin at 18:45 Baku time.

Today, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers Vasif Baghirov (57 kg) and Muradkhan Omarov (79 kg) will compete in their respective finals, while Ravan Musayev (97 kg) will wrestle for bronze.

