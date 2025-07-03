Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO

The initial details surrounding the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of Liverpool and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota and his footballer brother André Silva have emerged.

According to Idman.biz, based on preliminary statements from investigative authorities, “a vehicle veered off the road, and initial findings suggest that a tire may have burst during an overtaking maneuver.”

The Spanish police reported: “As a result of the accident, the vehicle caught fire, and both individuals inside lost their lives.”

The incident occurred in Spain, at the 65th kilometer of the A-52 highway, within the municipality of Cernadilla in the province of Zamora.

