A Round of 16 match of the FIFA Club World Cup has taken place.

Inter and Fluminense faced off for a spot in the next round, Idman.biz reports.

The outcome of the match was almost decided in the opening minutes. The Brazilian side opened the scoring in the 4th minute. Although Inter dominated much of the remaining time, it was Fluminense who found the net again, scoring their second goal in the 90+3rd minute to secure their place in the quarterfinals.

Fluminense will face the winner of the Manchester City vs Al-Hilal matchup in the quarterfinals.

FIFA Club World Cup

Round of 16

June 30

23:00 - Inter (Italy) vs Fluminense (Brazil): 0–2

Goals: Cano (4'), Hércules (90+3')

Another Round of 16 match of the FIFA Club World Cup, hosted by the USA, has been held.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal took on English giants Manchester City, Idman.biz reports.

With the match ending 2–2 in regular time, the winner was decided in extra time. The Saudi side shocked the Premier League champions by winning 4–3 and advancing to the quarterfinals.

In the next round, Al-Hilal will face Fluminense, who eliminated Inter.

The match between Al-Hilal and Fluminense is scheduled for July 4.

