1 July 2025
EN

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter

Football
News
1 July 2025 09:33
27
WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter

A Round of 16 match of the FIFA Club World Cup has taken place.

Inter and Fluminense faced off for a spot in the next round, Idman.biz reports.

The outcome of the match was almost decided in the opening minutes. The Brazilian side opened the scoring in the 4th minute. Although Inter dominated much of the remaining time, it was Fluminense who found the net again, scoring their second goal in the 90+3rd minute to secure their place in the quarterfinals.

Fluminense will face the winner of the Manchester City vs Al-Hilal matchup in the quarterfinals.

FIFA Club World Cup
Round of 16
June 30
23:00 - Inter (Italy) vs Fluminense (Brazil): 0–2
Goals: Cano (4'), Hércules (90+3')

Another Round of 16 match of the FIFA Club World Cup, hosted by the USA, has been held.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal took on English giants Manchester City, Idman.biz reports.

With the match ending 2–2 in regular time, the winner was decided in extra time. The Saudi side shocked the Premier League champions by winning 4–3 and advancing to the quarterfinals.

In the next round, Al-Hilal will face Fluminense, who eliminated Inter.

The match between Al-Hilal and Fluminense is scheduled for July 4.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Algerian national team midfielder joins Azerbaijani club
10:12
Football

Algerian national team midfielder joins Azerbaijani club

Sabah, set to make its debut in the Europa League, has completed its third transfer
Azerbaijan women’s national team set for Belarus rematch
09:43
Football

Azerbaijan women’s national team set for Belarus rematch

Today, the Azerbaijan women’s national football team will play another friendly match
English winger Kyle Spence joins Azerbaijani club for upcoming season
30 June 18:22
Football

English winger Kyle Spence joins Azerbaijani club for upcoming season

Kyle Spence will spend the next season in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan national team’s striker parts ways with Radomiak – PHOTO
30 June 17:47
Football

Azerbaijan national team’s striker parts ways with Radomiak – PHOTO

Azerbaijan national team player Renat Dadashov has parted ways with Polish club Radomiak
Mahir Emreli: "I hope we’ll qualify for the Bundesliga with Kaiserslautern" – INTERVIEW
30 June 17:34
Football

Mahir Emreli: "I hope we’ll qualify for the Bundesliga with Kaiserslautern" – INTERVIEW

Mahir Emreli, player of the Azerbaijan national team and Germany’s Kaiserslautern, gave an interview
Yassine Benzia could return to Qarabag
30 June 16:10
Football

Yassine Benzia could return to Qarabag

Qarabag may soon welcome back a familiar face, as the club has reportedly re-established contact with former midfielder Yassine Benzia

Most read

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION
29 June 11:20
Football

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION

The reason for this was that the striker was focusing on regrouping and preparing for the busy season
How much will Qarabag pay the Croatian club for the defender?
29 June 18:00
Football

How much will Qarabag pay the Croatian club for the defender?

Qarabag continues negotiations for Samy Mmaee, a Croatian player who plays for Dinamo
WATCH: Topuria knocks out Oliveira in first round to become UFC champion
29 June 10:29
MMA

WATCH: Topuria knocks out Oliveira in first round to become UFC champion

On the night of June 29, UFC 317 took place in Las Vegas