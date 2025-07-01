1 July 2025
Monaco announces signing of Ansu Fati

1 July 2025 18:01
9
Monaco has officially announced the signing of Ansu Fati from Barcelona.

The 22-year-old winger will join the Ligue 1 club on loan until the end of the 2025/26 season, Idman.biz reports.

The deal also includes an option for a permanent transfer. Earlier reports suggested that Monaco could buy the Spanish winger for €11 million in the future.

Fati will wear the number 31 shirt at his new club.

Last season, he made 11 appearances across all competitions but failed to record a goal or assist. Previously, Barcelona had extended his contract until the summer of 2028.

According to Transfermarkt, Ansu Fati's current market value is €5 million.

Idman.biz

